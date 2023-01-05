The 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions purse is set for $15 million, with the winner's share coming in at $2,700,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Sentry Tournament of Champions field is headed by Jon Rahm, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas and more of the world's best players. Cam Smith would have been defending champion had he not defected to LIV Golf.

The 39-player field is an invitational event on the PGA Tour schedule, with players required to have won since and including the last Sentry Tournament of Champions or qualified for the 2022 Tour Championship.

A cut is not made after 36 holes, with every player in the field allowed to play all 72 holes. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money, with the last-place player earning $183,000.

The event is played this year at Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course on Maui, Hawaii.

This is the 10th PGA Tour event of the 2023-2023 PGA Tour schedule.

Sentry Tournament of Champions: Purse, winner's share, field, cut line

Purse: $15,000,000

Winner's share: $2,700,000

Field size: 39 players

36-hole cut: None

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event earns 550 FedEx Cup points, as will be the case with all elevated events.

The winner gets 40 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

The champion will enjoy the benefits of winning PGA Tour event, including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next year's Tournament of Champions.

2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions purse, winner's share, prize money payout