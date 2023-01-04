Xander Schauffele pulled out of Sentry Tournament of Champions pro-am
01/04/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A picture of golfer Xander Schauffele


Xander Schauffele withdrew from taking part in the first PGA Tour pro-am of the year on Wednesday, creating concerns he may not be in ideal shape at Kapalua.

Golf Channel reports Schauffele didn't participate in the typical pro-am ahead of the year-opening event, suggesting he's injured or uncomfortable in some way. The report includes that Schauffele is hopeful to compete when the tournament starts on Thursday at the Plantation Course.

Xander Schauffele had a great 2022 year, winning back-to-back events in the middle of the year at the Travelers Championship and the Genesis Scottish Open. He also teamed up with Patrick Cantlay to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in April. The three-win season was clearly the best of his career.

Schauffele is also only one of three players in this week's field that has played in the Sentry Tournament of Champions in each of the last five years (Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm). His experience in the event, including a 2019 win, made him a popular pick to win the tournament.

However, Schauffele only played twice in the fall. He finished T-9 at the Zozo Championship in Japan and then finished fourth in the Hero World Championship in December.

 

