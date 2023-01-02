2023 fantasy golf preview: Our top 100 PGA Tour ranking
Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting Featured Forebucks

2023 fantasy golf preview: Our top 100 PGA Tour ranking

01/02/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A picture of golfer Rory McIlroy


The 2022-2023 PGA Tour season is well underway, with the wraparound portion of the season already completed. However, thousands upon thousands of fantasy golf leagues run on the calendar year portion of the season, meaning there are drafts to be had and eight months of picks still to come.

For those of you whose leagues are about to really get going, I wanted to put together a first. I've compiled a top 100 ranking of PGA Tour players that could be helpful for draft leagues and keeper leagues.

[mks_separator style="solid" height="2"]

To see our hidden picks and weekly model, join GNN!

For just $30 for 12 months, GNN members get access to our winning weekly PGA Tour event model, in-depth DraftKings picks, searchable database of PGA Tour results from 2011-present and top-15 PGA Tour trends, as well exclusive members-only content.

You'll also have access to our course fit modeling, Quality Stokes Gained data, course demand insights, as well individual access to fantasy expert Ryan Ballengee for your unique questions.

[mks_button size="large" title="BECOME A MEMBER NOW" style="squared" url="https://thegolfnewsnet.com/membership/" target="_self" bg_color="#dd3333" txt_color="#FFFFFF" icon="" icon_type="" nofollow="0"]

[mks_separator style="solid" height="2"]


Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for over a decade, working for NBC Sports, Golf Channel, Yahoo Sports and SB Nation. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He used to be a good golfer.

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.