The 2022 The Match 7: Tiger and Rory vs. Thomas and Spieth is on Saturday, December 10, played under the lights at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla., with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy teaming up to take on Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas in an exhibition match.

This is the seventh iteration of the series that began with Tiger Woods taking on Phil Mickelson in Las Vegas. The series has evolved into mostly team affairs, sometimes involving NFL quarterbacks.

There are no FedEx Cup points are on the line. Additionally, there are no Official World Golf Ranking points on the line, as this is a team event.

Who's playing this week?

There are just four players in the field for this event: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas. This is the first time in the series for McIlroy, Spieth and Thomas. Woods has not played in any of the matches since teaming up with Peyton Manning to take on Tom Brady back in May 2020.

This is the third-successive version of The Match to feature a 12-hole match.

How does the event work?

The Match 7: Tiger and Rory vs. Thomas is a 12-hole best-ball match. Each player will tee off to start the hole, then hit shots from the result of the best prior shot until the ball is holed. The lowest team score of the two teams will win the hole, and ties will mean the hole is tied.

What is the purse?

There is no purse paid to the players for the event. This is a charitable exhibition, and there will be at least $1 million raised for charity through on-course challenges and other donations announced during the event.

On what TV channels will this air?

The Match 7: Tiger and Rory vs. Thomas and Spieth will air on TNT, TBS, HLN and truTV. Pick any of the networks, and you can watch the match. There is a one-hour pre-game show starting at 6 p.m.

Where can I stream this event?

Golf fans can stream the The Match 7: Tiger and Rory vs. Thomas and Spieth on TBS.com, TNTdrama.com and the TBS, TNT, B/R (Bleacher Report) apps for various mobile platforms.

TV schedule

All times Eastern

Saturday, December 10: 7-11 p.m. on TNT, TBS, HLN and truTV

Streaming schedule

All times Eastern