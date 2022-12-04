2022 Hero World Challenge money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The final round of the 2022 Hero World Challenge unfolds on Sunday at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas, with the scoring heating up.

Cameron Young seeks his first big win as a member of the PGA Tour, while defending champion Viktor Hovland seeks to successfully win back-to-back titles in Tiger Woods' event.

Scottie Scheffler will look to make a late push to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking for the year-end, which could be accomplished with a win.

The 2022 Hero World Challenge prize money payout is from the $3.5 million purse. There are 20 professional players in the field earning an official-money paycheck this week by completing four rounds.

The winner's share of Hero World Challenge prize pool is at $1,000,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $375,000. Money is guaranteed to all pros who finish each tournament.

This tournament started with 20 players, made up exclusively from the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Without a cut this week, the prize money distribution does not change from the starting field to Sunday. On the PGA Tour, when a cut is made and more than 65 players make the cut, money is added to the purse to accommodate the extra weekend players.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will 29 Official World Golf Ranking points, helping their world ranking.

2022 Hero World Challenge prize money, winner's share, first-place payout