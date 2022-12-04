2022 Hero World Challenge final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
12/04/2022 at 4:46 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 Hero World Challenge final leaderboard is headed by winner Viktor Hovland, who successfully defended his title with the PGA Tour win at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas.

Hovland won this 20-player tournament for the second year in a row, holding off Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Young to win the event on 16-under 272.

Scheffler finished in solo second, two shots behind the Norwegian and falling short in his quest to become No. 1 in the world again.

Young finished in solo third on 12-under total, while Xander Schauffele was fourth.

Hovland won the $1,000,000 winner's share of the $3,500,000 purse.

Hero World Challenge recap notes

Hovland earned approximately 29 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which is his first in his PGA Tour career.

Hovland also continues to showcase an ability to win in tournaments at coastal and tropical environments.

A total of 20 (of 20) players finished the tournament in the 10th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was not made in this select event.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues in January with the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2022 Hero World Challenge final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Viktor Hovland -16 69 70 64 69 272 $1,000,000
2 Scottie Scheffler -14 72 68 66 68 274 $375,000
3 Cameron Young -12 71 69 68 68 276 $225,000
4 Xander Schauffele -11 72 68 69 68 277 $150,000
5 Justin Thomas -10 72 70 66 70 278 $135,000
6 Collin Morikawa -9 69 71 69 70 279 $120,000
7 Tony Finau -6 72 72 70 68 282 $115,000
T8 Sungjae Im -5 74 71 70 68 283 $112,500
T8 Jon Rahm -5 73 71 68 71 283 $112,500
T10 Tom Kim -4 69 72 74 69 284 $109,500
T10 Sepp Straka -4 69 74 70 71 284 $109,500
12 Sam Burns -2 70 75 69 72 286 $108,000
T13 Matt Fitzpatrick -1 74 70 76 67 287 $106,500
T13 Billy Horschel -1 73 70 72 72 287 $106,500
15 Jordan Spieth 1 76 72 72 69 289 $105,000
16 Corey Conners 2 75 76 72 67 290 $104,000
17 Max Homa 4 71 78 71 72 292 $103,000
18 Shane Lowry 5 74 77 71 71 293 $102,000
19 Kevin Kisner 6 74 72 77 71 294 $101,000
20 Tommy Fleetwood 7 71 76 72 76 295 $100,000
