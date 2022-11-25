Tiger and Charlie Woods to return to 2022 PNC Championship

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie are hoping the third time is the charm at the 2022 PNC Championship. The father-and-son duo are returning to compete in the December family event, the tournament announced.

The Woods have been a compelling duo to watch the last two years, finishing in seventh place in the 20-team field in 2020 and second in 2021.

We have been looking forward to this week all year and we can’t wait to team up together for our third PNC Championship," Woods said. "This is such a special opportunity as a dad to get to compete with my son against so many golfing greats and their family members. It is going to be a very special week and I know that Charlie and I will have a blast.”

Charlie Woods has developed into a strong junior golfer, with his father often caddying for him in significant junior golf tournaments.

Tiger Woods has played just nine competitive rounds this year, but this tournament will cap off a busy stretch for him. He will host and compete in the 2022 Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, then team up the next week with Rory McIlroy to take on Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in the next iteration of The Match series.

John Daly and his son, John Daly II (or Little John Daly), are the defending champions of the event. Among the pros competing in this year's event are Thomas, Spieth and Annika Sorenstam. To qualify for the PNC Championship, a player must have won a major championship or The Players, and their partner must not hold a PGA Tour or LPGA Tour card.

The format for the tournament is a 36-hole scramble over two days.

The 2022 PNC Championship will be played at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando in Grande Lakes, Fla., on Dec. 17-18.