2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the PGA Tour event at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open preview

The Cadence Bank Houston Open is this week, and the PGA Tour is back in Texas, in one of the fall events that does well enough because of its location and laid-back atmosphere.

BECOME A GNN MEMBER: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!

2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler finished with a flourish on Sunday, and he seems to be making some minor tweaks to get better. Could be a good week to lock those in.

2. Russell Henley: Why not bump up last week's winner to the second spot? He is a strokes-gaining machine, and now that he's won for the first time in five years, confidence is sky high.

3. Taylor Montgomery: This kid is special, and he's going to be the Cameron Young of this season.

4. Sam Burns: Burns was T-7 his last time out at the CJ Cup, which should feel somewhat similar to Memorial Park, given the vexing greens.

5. Hideki Matsuyama: Matsuyama was runner-up here a couple of years ago and has some decent form going into this week.

6. Aaron Wise: Wise was T-15 last week in Mayakoba, a course he was expected to do well playing again. Let's stick with him.

7. Tony Finau: Finau missed the cut in Mexico, but we can chalk some of that up to ring rust and expect better this week.

8. Denny McCarthy: The big win is coming for McCarthy, who was great in Bermuda. A rare horse-for-course play for Memorial Park.

9. Maverick McNealy: He's knocking on that door after a poor start to the season in California.

10. Patrick Rodgers: Shout out to Rodgers, who probably is deeper in the teens in the ranking but has been playing well this fall.