PGA Tour set to announce four rotating ‘elevated’ events for 2022-2023 season

The PGA Tour has dramatic changes in store for its players and fans, including the creation of 17 so-called elevated events, which will create focal points on the schedule where the Tour's best players will get together and compete.

Commissioner Jay Monahan announced an initial slate of 13 elevated events at the Tour Championship, which included the four majors, The Players, the Sentry Tournament of Champions, the Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational, WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, the Memorial Tournament and the three FedEx Cup playoff events. All of the PGA Tour-controlled events -- the non-major tournaments -- will all boast purses of at least $20 million.

However, the four remaining elevated events had not been announced. Now, the PGA Tour is ready to share those events with the world.

Golfweek reports the PGA Tour is preparing to tell players about a rotating cast of four elevated events that will begin 2023. For the 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule, according to the report, the events are the WM Phoenix Open, RBC Heritage, Wells Fargo Championship and Travelers Championship. Contract details are being finalized before the announcement is made official.

All four events will have a one-year boost in their purse to $20 million, and they're expected to maintain their current field sizes. The PGA Tour will then offer this status to the regular tournaments on the schedule on a rotating basis, giving each tournament an opportunity to take on elevated status if they and their sponsors wish. The elevated events could take on a one-year move in date, as well, to better align with the golf calendar.

The PGA Tour's top players agreed in principle to play in these elevated events, if eligible, and to compete at least 20 total times on the PGA Tour each season. Each player will be allowed to selecte at least three other events to round out their schedules. However, there is an expectation that the PGA Tour will afford deviations to European-born players who need to maintain DP World Tour status to be eligible for the Ryder Cup.

After this season, the PGA Tour will return to a calendar-year schedule, operating from January through early September. The 2024 rotating elevated events have not been determined, and their format could change to shrink the field as well.