2022 Fortinet Championship PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We began our 2021-2022 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2022 Fortinet Championship, concluding with the 2023 Tour Championship, having kept track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the start of a new season -- the final wraparound season -- with the Fortinet Championship in California wine country. This course doesn't tend to have a prototypical winner, but better drivers of the ball tend to take advantage of the course.

2022 Fortinet Championship One and Done picks

Maverick McNealy: Mav came so close here last year, and I'm convinced he's close to a PGA Tour breakthrough win.

Max Homa: Homa is the defending champion and won here in a bit of a surprise last year, but he's such a better player now.

Hideki Matsuyama: Hideki is getting ready for the Presidents Cup, and there may be some motivation on that front and walking away (for now, at least) from LIV.

Sahith Theegala: Sahith seems to find his way into contention in so many events, and this course reminds me some of Wilmington Country Club.

My pick this week is Maverick McNealy.

2022-2023 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks