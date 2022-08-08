2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the PGA Tour event at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship preview

The FedEx St. Jude Championship is this week, and the playoffs kick off in Tennessee in the heat and humidity of Memphis. This is a loaded field, of course, and the stakes are high.

2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Rory McIlroy: Rory is gaining strokes on the field at a ridiculous clip this year, and he's been largely hot all season long.

2. Cameron Smith: The new Open champion got to enjoyed the fruits of winning his first major title, and now he's back. His poor driving could be a problem.

3. Patrick Cantlay: Don't look now, but Cantlay has been playing great golf of late.

4. Tony Finau: Finau is the latest guy to look like he might never lose again, winning his last two starts back-to-back.

5. Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler is the man to kick off the playoffs in the lead, and he should drive it well here.

6. Xander Schauffele: Xander had his invincible run, and he's had time to recharge for another playoff run.

7. Justin Thomas: JT has been quite erratic since winning the PGA Championship, but he should be ready to buckle down this week.

8. Sam Burns: Burns nearly won here last year in the WGC but lost to Abe Ancer when he missed a short playoff putt.

9. Jon Rahm: Rahm gains his strokes driving above all else, and this course requires that to get around.

10. Will Zalatoris: Willy Z is due, but he also seems to tire out at the end of seasons, so will more experience help him in the playoffs?