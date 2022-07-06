REVIEW: The CaddyDaddy Claw Max golf glove takes the comfortable, durable glove to a new level

CaddyDaddy makes one of my favorite golf gloves: The Claw.

I've been using it, on and off, for years now. I like it because it offers a unique mix of comfort and performance. The glove has also evolved over time, too. The original Claw gave birth to the Claw Pro, and now the line has expanded with the Claw Max.

CaddyDaddy provided me with a sample to try for review, and I've been using it for a couple of weeks now.

The Claw Max introduces a bit more upscale feel to the glove, with it being a white-and-black glove (mostly white) that combines their silicone-coated palm with synthetic leather and some mesh material. The silicone-coated palm offers some tackiness right out the box, and the grip is fantastic with on your hand. It's the golf equivalent of having a pair of wide-receiver gloves.

The synthetic leather -- compared to a sueded material in the Pro and more mesh in the original Claw -- is a nice touch doesn't really change the performance of the glove, so much as it adds to the overall aesthetic. The leather and the suede offer similar levels of stability, though the leather is a bit firmer, which golfers should like.

In The Claw Pro, the mesh section on the outside of the hand runs from the beginning of the knuckles through the fingers. In the Claw Max, the mesh section is from the base of the fingers to the knuckles, giving just enough breathing room for the hand.

The gloves fit true to size, though I like to strap in my golf gloves so they're snug.

The Claw remains the only golf glove I have ever actually put in the wash, and it comes out looking cleaner and working just the same.

What I love most about The Claw is that it doesn't have any material that's prone to hardening or cracking if you leave it in your golf bag in between rounds, which I do. Every time I use the glove, it's practically like new.

If you're like me and wind up rushing to the first tee a lot or simply refuse to have a post-round glove routine, then The Claw is even more useful than it already would be. The track record shows these gloves last a long time (I still have several other models in the rotation) and offers a longer-lasting glove solution.

The CaddyDaddy Claw Max retails for $27 and is available at CaddyDaddy's website.