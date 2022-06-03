The frustration of watching early weekend PGA Tour coverage

Last Sunday, I turned on Golf Channel, as I'm wont to do (and, arguably, required to do) so I could catch some early-round coverage of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial.

The tournament is typically compelling, and the venue is a diversion from the week-to-week on the PGA Tour. The scoring was expected to be difficult, so a wide variety of players could still factor into the final outcome.

I only lasted about five minutes until I had to watch something else. It was too frustrating. They lost me when the broadcast went into this tailspin: shot-shot-commercials-vignette-shot-commerials.

