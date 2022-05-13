Colorado’s Castle Pines Golf Club to host 2024 BMW Championship

The 2024 BMW Championship is returning to Colorado.

The PGA tour and Western Golf Association announced this week that the 2024 BMW Championship will be played at Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Rock, Colo., in August 2024.

“We’re so thrilled to bring the best players on the PGA TOUR back to Castle Pines and the Denver area for the BMW Championship,” said Vince Pellegrino, WGA Senior Vice President of Tournaments. “This golf course was made to host high-level championships, and we anticipate an unparalleled experience for the players, the Castle Pines community, and our fans.”

Castle Pines Golf Club hosted The International, a championship that utilized the Modified Stableford scoring system, from 1986-2006. It will be the BMW Championship’s first visit to Colorado since 2014, when Billy Horschel won at Cherry Hills Country Club.

Since becoming part of the FedEx Cup playoffs, the BMW Championship -- formerly known as the Western Open -- had kept ties in Chicago, the home of the Western Golf Association, and floated out to other parts of the country in other years. The 2022 BMW Championship will be played Aug. 16-21 at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Dela., and the 2023 event will be played at Olympia Fields Country Club in Olympia Fields, Ill. The 2021 version of the event was played at Caves Valley Golf Club in Maryland.

The Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course at Castle Pines opened in 1981, and the par-72 course now plays over 8,000 yards.

The Evans Scholars Foundation is the beneficiary of the tournament, offering full tuition and housing college scholarships to deserving youth caddies. There are 1,070 Evans Scholars enrolled in 21 universities nationwide this year, including 58 at the University of Colorado (CU) in Boulder.

The BMW Championship features the top 70 PGA Tour players in the FedEx Cup standings after the first leg of the playoffs. There is no cut in the event, and the top 30 players in the FedEx Cup standings at the tournament's conclusion earn entry into the Tour Championship, with an opportunity to win the FedEx Cup.