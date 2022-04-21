USGA, Pebble Beach company announce agreement to host future US Opens, US Womens Opens

The USGA and Pebbble Beach Company announced a landmark agreement on Wednesday which will mean the iconic Pebble Beach Golf Links will host six additional combined US Opens and US Women's Opens, as well as a first-of-its-kind arrangement in 2030.

Pebble Beach Golf Links will be an anchor site for the US Open, continuing a tradition of bringing the national championship back to California's Monterey peninsula every 5-7 years. Pebble Beach was already locked in to host the 2027 US Open and will now also host the US Open in 2032, 2037 and 2044.

The 2023 US Women's Open was already set to mark Pebble Beach's debut as host, and, as part of the agreement, it will now also host the US Women's Open in 2035, 2040 and 2048.

In addition, the US Senior Open and US Senior Women’s Open will be staged back-to-back in 2030 at the resort's Spyglass Hill Golf Course, which is one of three courses in the rotation for the annual PGA Tour AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

“This relationship with Pebble Beach, long considered a national treasure, is a historic step forward for golf,” said USGA CEO Mike Whan. “In addition to elevating our Open championships, the USGA and Pebble Beach are committed to working together to ensure a more diverse, welcoming and accessible game. We couldn’t be more thankful for their collaboration and like-minded vision.”

Pebble Beach has hosted 13 USGA championships in a relationship dating back to 1929, including six US Opens, five US Amateurs and two US Women’s Amateurs.

“We are honored to deepen our long-standing partnership with the USGA, which will benefit the game of golf for years to come,” said Pebble Beach Company CEO David Stivers. “We are proud that Pebble Beach Golf Links was the first public golf course to host a US Open in 1972, and that golfers around the world have the opportunity to play Pebble Beach and walk in the footsteps of champions. This partnership ensures that the legacy of championship golf on this historic course will continue long into the future and leave a lasting impact on the game.”

The USGA and Pebble Beach are also developing community-based programs to create internships and other career opportunities for the next generation of industry leaders, including a joint initiative with the USGA’s Green Section to invest in turfgrass and water conservation research.

Pebble Beach joins Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina and Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania as long-term sites for the US Open and US Women's Open.