Zach Johnson will be 2023 US Ryder Cup captain in Italy: Report

Zach Johnson will be the 2023 US Ryder Cup captain as the Americans head to Italy for the first time in the history of the biennial competition.

The Associated Press first reported the news, which will be formally announced in a Feb. 28 news conference at PGA of America headquarters in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

The 2023 Ryder Cup is set for Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy.

The 45-year-old Johnson is a two-time major winner (2007 Masters, 2015 Open Championship) and has been a five-time participant in the Ryder Cup. He's been an assistant captain on each of the last two American Ryder Cup teams. He's one of a half-dozen golfers -- including Tiger Woods, Nick Faldo, Seve Ballesteros, Jack Nicklaus and Sam Snead -- to win at Augusta National and on the Old Course at St. Andrews in a major.

Johnson will now be tasked in leading the charge for the first American victory on foreign soil in 30 years, with the US last winning a European-hosted Ryder Cup in 1993 at The Belfry.

The Americans are coming off their biggest Ryder Cup win last year, beating Europe 19-9 at Whistling Straits with native son Steve Stricker at the helm.

The European side has yet to identify and announce a captain, with their process marred by the potential availability of players that were looking at joining the seemingly now-defunct Saudi golf concept. The European Tour Group, which owns the bulk of the European stake in the competition, has said it would ban players who went to the Saudi league from competing in and participating in the Ryder Cup.