Bryson DeChambeau denies reports he will stop playing PGA Tour events, join Saudi golf league

Bryson DeChambeau took to Twitter on Valentine's Day to deny reports that he has told fellow players that he will no longer compete in PGA Tour events and is preparing to join a Saudi golf league that seeks to launch later in 2022.

DeChambeau sent the tweets hours after the No Laying Up podcast shared they had been told by DeChambeau's peers that he has told fellow players that he will no longer compete on the PGA Tour. On the podcast, No Laying Up reported DeChambeau had said the Sony Open in Hawaii was his last event, though he withdrew from that event with a wrist injury. He played in the Farmers Insurance Open instead before competing in the Saudi International before withdrawing from that event with a wrist and hip injury.

DeChambeau is not in the field at this week's The Genesis Invitational, in which all of the world top 10 is present and 35 of the current world top 50 are playing.

DeChambeau wrote, "I am very disappointed to miss the @thegenesisinv this week at one of my favorite golf courses on tour. I am currently in the process of rehabbing a hip and hand injury, which I am making positive progress on day by day."

He added, "There are many false reports going around by the media that are completely inaccurate. Any news regarding my health or playing schedule will come directly from me and my team only. This is just another inaccurate report. I look forward to getting healthy and seeing everyone soon!"

Reports suggested DeChambeau has been offered in upwards of $135 million to join a new Saudi golf league that hopes to launch in 2022 with, according to No Laying Up, as many as six events, including three on American soil. Two clubs or resorts owned by former president Donald Trump are reported to be in the mix.

DeChambeau is among those rumored to be jumping to the Saudi league, including Phil Mickelson, who has made his disdain for the PGA Tour more than known in recent weeks, and Dustin Johnson. The rumored number of players potentially signing with the Saudis varies, but it is anywhere from nine to 17, with many of those players in the latter stages -- or at least the second halves -- of their careers.

The proposed golf league would feature 48 players, with up to a dozen A-player receiving some equity in the league in addition to massive, guaranteed contracts for to-be-determined periods of time. The league would then fill out four-player teams under those 12 team captains, with B-level, C-level and D-level players receiving different contracts and guarantees.

Perhaps the biggest indicator of where DeChambeau is in this process will be revealed in two weeks, when the field for the Arnold Palmer Invitational, which DeChambeau won in 2021, will be finalized. Will Bryson DeChambeau's schedule include Bay Hill?