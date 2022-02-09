Stacy Lewis named 2023 US Solheim Cup captain

Stacy Lewis has been named the 2023 United States Solheim Cup team captain, making the 36-year-old the youngest American captain in the history of the competition.

The two-time major winner and four-time Solheim Cup player (2011, '13, '15, '17) was named to the helm of the American side on Feb. 9, as she looks to lead a team that will seek to end a skid of consecutive losses -- first, in dramatic fashion at Gleneagles in 2018, then in shocking fashion on home soil in September 2021 at Inverness Club in Ohio.

The 2023 Solheim Cup will be played at Finca Cortesín in Andalucía, Spain, from Sept. 22-24, when European captain Suzann Pettersen will lead the host side in the biennial series pitting 12 American women against 12 European women in a three-day team match-play competition.

“To be named captain for the USA Solheim Cup Team is an incredible honor and I’m beyond grateful to the Committee for choosing me,” said Lewis. “I have so many amazing memories from my years on the team and the two opportunities I’ve had to work alongside the team. I absolutely love the Solheim Cup and I want 2023 to be as great an experience for my team as my years wearing Red, White and Blue have been for me.”

The former world No. 1 served as an unofficial vice-captain in 2019 under Juli Inkster and was an official vice-captain under 2021 US captain Pat Hurst.

“I have learned so much from the past captains on the Solheim Cup Committee, and the fact that they chose me to lead this team is one of the proudest moments of my career,” said Lewis. “Juli gave me my first taste of captaincy when she asked me to help her with the singles lineup in Germany in 2015. Being an assistant captain for Pat was honestly the most fun week I’ve had at a Solheim Cup. I’m more than ready to step into this role.”

When the matches start in 2023, Lewis will be 38 years, 7 months and 6 days old, making her the second-youngest captain for either side. Catrin Nilsmark was 36 when she was the European captain in 2003.