Suzann Pettersen named Europe’s 2023 Solehim Cup captain

Just two years after Suzann Pettersen made the winning putt to close out the 2019 Solheim Cup and her professional golf career, the Norwegian has been named the next European Solheim Cup captain.

Pettersen has been officially named the 2023 Solheim Cup captain for the European side, which will host the Americans in the next edition of the biennial matches at Finca Cortesín in Andalucía, Spain, from Sept. 22-24.

“This is the biggest honor of my career,” Pettersen said.

Pettersen will take over the helm from Catriona Matthew, who won both her turns as captain, with the Europeans securing a surprise win at Inverness Club in Ohio back in September. The 40-year-old Pettersen was an assistant captain on that team, which was the second to win on American soil.

Pettersen is a nine-time Solheim Cup player, with her side winning four times as she compiled an overall record of 18-12-6. Her biggest point came in 2019 when she made a 7-foot putt on the final hole of her singles match against Marina Alex to secure the winning point. Pettersen was a controversial captain's pick from Matthew, with the two-time major winner getting the nod after an 18-month absence to give birth to and raise her first child.

Now a mother of two, Pettersen will take over the whole operation.

Pettersen's American adversary hasn't yet been named, as the United States team does not have a captain. Pat Hurst was captain for the American side in 2021.