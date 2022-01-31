TaylorMade Golf’s Spider universe continues to expand with Spider GT putters

When you think TaylorMade putters, you think Spider. There have been plenty of companies who have tried to make a universe of putter lines and shapes, and many times, it just gets jumbled.

To TaylorMade's credit, in recent years they have recognized what they have in Spider. They're not deviating from the franchise. Instead, they expand it, improve upon it. That's what they're doing with the four new models in the Spider GT series: Spider GT, Spider GT Notchback, Spider GT Rollback and Spider GT Splitback.

Spider GT

In the Spider GT, TaylorMade has created a 145-gram top plate made of 6061 alumnium, with the intent of removing weight in the middle of the putter that doesn't need to be there. The plate has the sightline and is the base of the four finishes (red, black, silver and white), but it really sets up the mass properties of the putter. There are two 90-gram steel side weights that move 82 percent of the putter's total weight to the perimeter for high MOI across the face.

The Spider GT has the Pure Roll2 co-molded insert, made from a firmer black TPU urethane and alumnium beams at 45-degree angles, for spin and speed consistency.

The TaylorMade Fluted Feel shaft features in the Spider GT with single bend (face-balanced) and short slant (21-degree toe hang) hosel options.

Spider GT will be available for preorder on Feb. 15 and at retail on March 4 for $350 in 33-, 34- and 35-inch lengths, with a women's offering available in 33 inches.

Spider GT Notchback

The Spider GT Notchback looks like a traditional mallet, but it's so much more than that. The Notchpback has an extruded-then-machined 6061 alumnimum body with two 86-gram tungsten weights -- one in the heel, the other in the toe -- to offer the highest MOI in a Spider mid-mallet.

The Notchback has plenty of material behind the ball for a golfer's confidence, and, like the Rollback, it has a tri-sole design to allow golfers to set the putter on the ground how they like without having to manipulate the face angle.

The TaylorMade Fluted Feel shaft features in the Spider GT with single bend (face-balanced) and short slant (30-degree toe hang) hosel options.

Spider GT Notchback will be available for preorder on Feb. 15 and at retail on March 4 for $300 in 34- and 35-inch lengths in silver.

Spider GT Rollback

The Spider GT Rollback is a half-moon shape that features an 80-gram tungsten rollbar for more stability. At address, there's a with a raised, curved center section that is the same width of a golf ball, which can help align and center the ball with the three contrasting sightlights.

The Rollback has a 232-gram 6061 aluminum cap, which covers over the tungsten stability bar that wraps around the back and side of the putter for added forgiveness and stability.

The TaylorMade Fluted Feel shaft features in the Spider GT with single bend (face-balanced) and short slant (21-degree toe hang) hosel options

Spider GT Rollback will be available for preorder on Feb. 15 and at retail on March 4 for $300 in 34- and 35-inch lengths in silver and silver/black colorways.

Spider GT Splitback

The Spider GT Splitback may be the most Spidery, featured split-mass wings in a 304 stainless steel construction with geometric urethane foam injected inside the putter head. This foam, similar to the SpeedFoam material used in P-770 and P-790 irons. This helps fill the voids in the chambers of steel and improves sound and feel, while allowing weight to be moved out to the wings. Tungsten weights in the rear help with MOI and getting the CG position back.

The Spider GT Splitback brings back True Path, which was a hit in Spider X with True Path. True Path alignment technology is highly visible and integrated into the head with a contrasting white section, black sightline and an arrow-shaped rear edge.

The TaylorMade Fluted Feel shaft features in the Spider GT with single bend (face-balanced) and short slant (25-degree toe hang) hosel options

Spider GT Rollback will be available for preorder on Feb. 15 and at retail on March 4 for $300 in 34- and 35-inch lengths in black.