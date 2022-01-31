Cleveland Golf adds Black Satin finish option the RTX Full-Face wedge

Cleveland Golf is adding the Black Satin finish as an option to their RTX Full Face wedges.

The RTX Full Face wedges came out last June, designed to give golfers more versatility and options with their wedge shots, particularly flop shots and the tricky shots requiring more imagination. The Full Face lineup was meant to add to the RTX ZipCore engineering, which fetures a low-density core in the middle of the wedge that moves the center of gravity and improves vertical MOI for shots coming off low or high on the face.

The RTX Full Face features UltiZip grooves cover the full face, while a high-toe profile helps a player slide the club under the ball.

“The Black Satin finish has been extremely popular with our customers so we wanted to offer that finish with RTX Full-Face,” said Haley Wian, Business Planning Manager at Cleveland Golf. “By reducing glare and providing a sleek look at address, the Black Satin finish delivers maximum performance and short game confidence.”

The Cleveland Golf RTX Full Face wedges are available in Black Satin in 50-64 degrees (excluding 62 degrees) of loft in the C-shaped grind.