Cleveland Golf adds Black Satin finish option the RTX Full-Face wedge
Equipment

Cleveland Golf adds Black Satin finish option the RTX Full-Face wedge

01/31/2022 at 12:05 pm
Ryan Ballengee


Cleveland Golf is adding the Black Satin finish as an option to their RTX Full Face wedges.

The RTX Full Face wedges came out last June, designed to give golfers more versatility and options with their wedge shots, particularly flop shots and the tricky shots requiring more imagination. The Full Face lineup was meant to add to the RTX ZipCore engineering, which fetures a low-density core in the middle of the wedge that moves the center of gravity and improves vertical MOI for shots coming off low or high on the face.

The RTX Full Face features UltiZip grooves cover the full face, while a high-toe profile helps a player slide the club under the ball.

“The Black Satin finish has been extremely popular with our customers so we wanted to offer that finish with RTX Full-Face,” said Haley Wian, Business Planning Manager at Cleveland Golf. “By reducing glare and providing a sleek look at address, the Black Satin finish delivers maximum performance and short game confidence.”

The Cleveland Golf RTX Full Face wedges are available in Black Satin in 50-64 degrees (excluding 62 degrees) of loft in the C-shaped grind.

What Viktor Hovland’s lost golf clubs can teach us about traveling with sticks
What Viktor Hovland’s lost golf clubs can teach us about traveling with sticks
Vokey SM9 wedges revealed this week on the PGA Tour
Vokey SM9 wedges revealed this week on the PGA Tour
Trump, PGA of America settle over cancelled PGA Championship
Trump, PGA of America settle over cancelled PGA Championship
The one thing Tiger Woods will never do in a golf tournament
The one thing Tiger Woods will never do in a golf tournament
The new TaylorMade Stealth driver hits the USGA conforming list
The new TaylorMade Stealth driver hits the USGA conforming list
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for over a decade, working for NBC Sports, Golf Channel, Yahoo Sports and SB Nation. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He used to be a good golfer.

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

What Viktor Hovland’s lost golf clubs can teach us about traveling with sticks Vokey SM9 wedges revealed this week on the PGA Tour Trump, PGA of America settle over cancelled PGA Championship The one thing Tiger Woods will never do in a golf tournament The new TaylorMade Stealth driver hits the USGA conforming list