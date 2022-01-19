Cobra Golf gets HOT with new LTDx driver lineup

Back in 2016 -- a simpler time -- Cobra Golf launched the LTD driver. It was one of my favorites. It was the first driver to push the center-of-gravity position under the neutral-axis line, moving it forward to kill spin and produce tremendous ball speeds.

The only knock on the driver could be that it wasn't as forgiving as a driver with a low-and-back center-of-gravity position. But that was to be expected.

Six years later, Cobra is bringing the moniker back, launching the LTDx line that not only pushes the CG position forward and kills spin but also offers a side-to-side moment-of-intertia rating as high as 5,200 -- a huge amount of forgiveness. How do they achieve that?

Each of the three driver models -- as well as the women's and junior models -- features PwrCOR technology, which uses multi-material internal and external weights to reposition as much weight low and forward as possible to lower spin.

The titanium T-Bar chassis is the basis for the head, which uses 30 percent more carbon fiber than Radspeed. The titanium is lighter and stronger. Cobra engineers were able to then save 8 grams and put more titanium closer to the ground and in the perimeter edge to lower the center-of-gravity position to hike MOI.

So, what's with the HOT teaser, you ask? That's the other big change to this next-gen Cobra driver. Gone are the days of E9, which created nine distinct zones on the driver face to maximize performance. This is the new HOTness: Highly Optimized Topology. The HOT face features 15 distinct zones of thick and thin on the face to maximize ball speeds, and it's visible technology that looks like a topology map.

As mentioned, there are three LTDx models (all priced at $500).

LTDx LS

The LTDx LS is a low-spin model designed for skilled players with faster swing speeds who want a traditional shape and the flexibility of adjustable front heel and front toe weights to help dial in a shaping bias as desired. The standard weights are 10 grams and 3 grams 10g. The head has an aerodynamic package designed to afford players with faster swing speeds the opportunity maximize their clubhead speed. PwrCOR helps position weight low and forward by using a 14-gram internal MIM'd steel weight and a 5-gram milled, stainless steel external weight. All told, 32 grams of weight are moved low and forward.

Like with all the models, the MyFly adjustable hosel allows to adjust loft up or down by as much as 1.5 degrees and has draw settings for bias.

The LTDx LS is available in 9- and 10.5-degree heads with three shaft options: MCA Tensei AV Raw White 65 (X-stiff and stiff); Project X HZRDUS RDX Blue 60 (X-stiff and stiff) and Project X HZRDUS Smoke iM1060 (stiff and regular).

LTDx Max

The LTDx Max, which gives golfers the choice of increased stability or increased draw bias, effectively combining the Radspeed xB and Radspeed xD into a single driver. The head has the biggest overall profile of the three models, with a back weight setting and another weight positioned in the heel. Make the choice between max forgiveness or max bias. With the 10-gram weight in the heel, Cobra says to expect 10 yards of draw bias. Add another seven yards with the draw setting in the MyFly adjustable hosel.

The LTDx Max is available in 9-, 10.5 and 12-degree heads with three shaft options: Project X HZRDUS RDX Blue 60 (9-degree only; stiff), Project X HZRDUS Smoke iM10 60 (stiff and regular) and the UST Helium Nanocore (12-degree only; regular and lite).

There's a women's LTDx Max with a gloss Black/Elderberry colorway with a UST Helium Nanocore 4F1 shaft in 10.5- and 12-degree heads.

LTDx

The LTDx, which the combo of the LS and MAX, boasts the 5,200 MOI rating -- a joining of low spin and high forgiveness. This driver features PwrCOR and another 15 grams of total weight in the back (5 grams of tungsten and a 10-gram fixed back weight).

The LTDx is available in 9-, 10.5 and 12-degree heads with three shaft options: Project X HZRDUS RDX Blue 60 (9-degree only; stiff), Project X HZRDUS Smoke iM10 60 (stiff and regular) and the UST Helium Nanocore (12-degree only; regular and lite).

There's a junior model available for this head (RH only) which includes a free shaft upgrade available in varying lengths as kids grow (39 inches for 8-9 years old; 41 inches for 10–11 years old; and 43 inches for 12-14 years old).

All three driver models are available in a shorter Tour length model at 44.5 inches compared to the standard 45.5 inches. Two colorways are available: Satin Black/Gold Fusion and a glossy Peacoat Blue/White.

LTDx fairway woods

The LTDx fairway woods ($299 each) feature PwrCOR and HOT Face technology, and they sport a carbon-fiber crown, all with the same goal as the driver: pushing the CG position low and forward while increasing MOI. For PwrCOR, Cobra utilized tungsten and alumnium to position the CG, with 3- and 12-gram weights that can be positioned in the heel and toe to dial in trajectory and spin.

Like with the drivers, there are three models of the fairway woods.

The LTDx LS fairways features two shapes: the Big Tour shape in 3-wood (sans hollow split rails) and in the Tour shape in 5-wood (with rails). The LTDx LS fairway is offered with the MCA Tensei AV Raw White 75 premium aftermarket shaft (stiff and X-stiff) in Satin Glack/Gold Fusion and Gloss Peacoat Blue/White colorways.

The LTDx fairway is offered in a traditional shape in a 3-wood with no rails, as well as a traditionally shape 5- and 7-wood with hollow split rails that aid in turf interaction for steeper swings. A 12-gram fixed weight is positioned in the back for max forgiveness and high launch, while the PwrCOR weight package is low and forward to balance of low spin, high ball speeds and forgiveness. The LTDx fairway is available in the same colorways and comes with the option of a UST Helium Nanocore (4F2 – lite) or a HZRDUS Smoke iM10 60 (regular and stiff) shafts.

The LTDx Max fairways are like the LTDx fairways with additional draw bias. The max has the adjustable weight system to position the 3- and 12-gram weights in either the back or the heel. It's available with a choice of UST Helium Nanocore (4F2 – lite, 5F2 - reg) or a HZRDUS Smoke iM10 60 (stiff) shafts, as well as a women’s offering (3-, 5- and 7-wood) that comes in a Gloss Black/Elderberry colorway and is equipped with a UST Helium Nanocore 4F1 – women’s flex shaft.

LTDx hybrids

The LTDx hybrids ($249 each) feature Pwrshell technology, utilizing an L-cup face forged from stainless steel to generate up to 17 percent more flex for faster ball speed and higher launch conditions across the face. The hybrids also feature PwrCOR and HOT Face technologies, as well as hollow split rails that help with turf interaction from any lie.

The hybrids are available in both standard (Satin Black/Gold Fusion colorway) and One Length (Blue/Red & Black) models. The LTDx One Length hybrid is at 37.25 inches, equal to that of the company's One Length irons.

The standard LTDx hybrid is available in 2H (17 degrees), 3H (19 degrees), 4H (21 degrees), 5H (24 degrees) and 6H (28 degrees), while the One Length model is available in 3H, 4H and 5H. The LTDx Hybrid is also available in a women’s offering in 4H (20 degrees), 5H (23 degrees), 6H (27 degrees) and 7H (30 degrees) in a Black/Elderberry colorway. All are available with KBS PGI aftermarket shafts.

The whole Cobra Golf LTDx family is available Feb. 11.