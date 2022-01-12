Odyssey Tri-Hot 5K and Eleven models expand available heads with new benefits

Odyssey Golf has a putter head for every conceivable style of putting -- or, at least, so I thought. However, as part of Callaway Golf's massive 2022 lineup, Odyssey has come along with a pair of new models that, in fact, expand the options available to golfers who need a little more magic in their wand.

The two new models, the Tri-Hot 5K and the Eleven, are both geared around high moment-of-inertia numbers, but they get there in different ways.

Tri-Hot 5K

Odyssey sought to develop the Tri-Hot 5K with the idea of building a blade putter that outperforms a mallet.

The Odyssey design team moved the center-of-gravity position forward and used new materials in ways unique to a putter, blending steel, tungsten and 6061 aircraft grade aluminum.

The end result was a blade shape with a moment-of-inertia rating of more than 5,000 IZZ -- hence the 5K part of the name -- which is pretty unheard of in a blade. The material mix also offers speed control and consistentcy as well as spin control, with an emphasis on reducing side spin on off-center hits.

The milled 303 stainless steel front section (which includes the face and hosel) helps keep the CG forward to keep putts on their intended line, even on less-than-perfect strikes. Behind the face is more than 120 grams of tungsten in the toe and heel sections of the club head to increase MOI.

Removable weights -- available in aluminum, steel and tungsten -- dial in head weight to a golfer's preference.

The putters features the White Hot insert and the multi-material Stroke Lab shaft, which features a shortened steel section that cuts weight by 7 grams over the original Stroke Lab while being stiffer overall.

The Odyssey Tri-Hot 5K putters are $400 each.

Eleven

The Odyssey Eleven is the natural name for the evolution of the Odyssey Ten. This putter has a unique head shape designed to offer higher MOI, as you would expect from a mallet, with a center-of-gravity position that's a quarter-inch forward for tighter dispersion and more consistency.

The Eleven is a square-shaped mallet that has a polymer in the head's center, but steel and aluminum are pushed toward the forward portion of the putter, behind the head, out toward the toe and heel sections. That weight distribution moves the CG forward while still retaining MOI benefits and also allowing the face to close more consistently on the intended target line. The end result is better control and less dispersion across the putter face.

A TPU sole insert helps dial in sound and feel while not adding much to the overall weight of the head.

The Eleven is available with three alignment looks -- Tour Lined, Triple Track and unlined -- to help further frame the putt along with the shaping of the head, including the crown section.

The putters features the White Hot insert and the multi-material Stroke Lab shaft, which features a shortened steel section that cuts weight by 7 grams over the original Stroke Lab while being stiffer overall.

The Odyssey Eleven putters are $300 each.

Both putters are available Feb. 4.