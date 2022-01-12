2022 Sony Open in Hawaii best bets, betting trends

With the 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii set to begin, it's time to wrap up your final betting card for the first full-field PGA Tour event of the year.

I'm taking a look at some betting trends heading into the PGA Tour tournament at Walaiae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii, and, for GNN members, I'll share my final betting card for the tournament.

2022 Sony Open in Hawaii betting trends

BetMGM tells us that there's been some mild line movement this week on players at the top of the board: Sungjae Im (+1600 down to +1400), Hideki Matsuyama (+1400 up to +1600), Marc Leishman (+2000 down to +1800) and Abraham Ancer (+3300 down to +3000).

They have the most tickets and highest handle on Abraham Ancer (8.2 percent of tickets and 10.6 percent of handle), with Marc Leishman second in each (7.6 percent of tickets and 10.1 percent of handle). A total of 36 players each have no money on them...at all.

Here's a look at the biggest movers, up or down, from open to now:

PLAYER OPEN NOW DELTA Abraham Ancer 3300 3000 -300 Marc Leishman 2000 1800 -200 Sungjae Im 1600 1400 -200 Hideki Matsuyama 1400 1600 200 Webb Simpson 1200 1400 200 Billy Horschel 3300 4000 700 Brian Harman 6600 8000 1,400 Ryan Palmer 5000 6600 1,600 Keegan Bradley 8000 10000 2,000 Brandon Wu 25000 35000 10,000

One thing to remember is that modest-length players -- or slightly above average -- off the tee have won this event in the last five years. Justin Thomas in 2017 is the notable exception, but he's not playing this week.

Here's how winners opened the week:

2017: Justin Thomas (+1400)

2018: Patton Kizzire (+6600)

2019: Matt Kuchar (+4000)

2020: Cameron Smith (+4800)

2021: Kevin Na (+6000)

To see our hidden picks and weekly model, join GNN!

For just $30 for 12 months, GNN members get access to our winning weekly PGA Tour event model, in-depth DraftKings picks, searchable database of PGA Tour results from 2011-present and top-15 PGA Tour trends, as well exclusive members-only content.

You'll also have access to our course fit modeling, Quality Stokes Gained data, course demand insights, as well individual access to fantasy expert Ryan Ballengee for your unique questions.

BECOME A MEMBER NOW