TaylorMade Golf Stealth fairway woods and hybrids push carbon-fiber use to a new level

TaylorMade Golf's Stealth driver is going to draw a ton of attention for its 60-layer carbon-fiber face, with the company now referring to itself as a carbonwood (instead of wood or metalwood) maker.

However, the technology found in drivers rarely makes it into complementary fairway woods and hybrids at the same time. The latter two clubs are smaller, and so it's more difficult to find ways to engineer new materials and features into them and deliver meaningful benefits. The function of both clubs is also different compared to a driver, so the design goals aren't exactly the same.

That all said, TaylorMade is designed material improvements into their new Stealth line of fairway woods and hybrids (rescues, in TaylorMade parlance).

Stealth fairway woods

The Stealth fairway woods are available in two models: Stealth Plus and Stealth.

The Stealth Plus sports a 175cc face utilizing ZATech titanium, which has an ultra-thin construction to maximize face flexing and increasing ball speeds. The carbon crown is 12 percent larger in carbon surface area and the face is 12 percent larger compared to the SIM2 Titanium fairway woods, allowing for more distribution low and back -- the lowest in an adjustable TaylorMade fairway. The V Steel sole has been re-engineered to help with forgiveness while the 80-gram weight still helps with turf interaction from any lie. All told, the Stealth Plus has 12 percent more MOI compared to the SIM2 Titanium fairway woods.

The Stealth model has a new carbon crown for the 190cc head and also has a refined V Steel sole. Stealth fairways feature C300 Twist Face, which are designed to maximize ball speed and help with direction on strikes across the face. In both models, a laser-etched alignment stretches across the top of the face, offering subtle visual cues with a minimalist aesthetic. A Thru-Slot Speed Pocket helps increase face flexibility and improves ball speeds particularly on strikes lower on the face. There's a women's Stealth offering with a lighter head and higher lofts, sporting a bright silver PVD sole and a dark silver crown. TaylorMade Stealth fairway woods are available for pre-order and hit retail on Feb. 4. The Stealth Plus is $430 and available in Rocket 3 (13.5 degrees), 3 (15 degrees) and 5 (19 degrees) woods with a stock Project X Hzrdus Smoke RDX Red 70 graphite shaft (with additional shaft options available at no upcharge). The Stealth is $330 and will be offered in lofts of 3 (15 degrees), 3HL (16.5 degrees), 5 (18 degrees), 7 (21 degrees) and 9 (24 degrees) woods with a stock Fujikura Ventus Red FW 5/6, graphite shaft (with additional shaft options available at no upcharge). The women’s offerings is available in 3HL (16.5 degrees), 5 (19 degrees), 7 (21 degrees) and 9 (24 degrees) with the Aldila Ascent Ladies shaft. Stealth hybrids The Stealth hybrids are available in two models: Stealth Plus and Stealth. The Stealth Plus Rescue is for a better player, featuring a more compact shape with an iron-inspired high-toe profile. The V Steel sole has been redesigned to dial in the launch profile and improve turf interaction. There's also an adjustable loft sleeve to move loft up or down 1.5 degrees. The Stealth Rescue has a new carbon crown construction, allowing for 7 grams to be saved and positioned lower in the head to improve CG position, ensuring a higher launch, more forgiveness and better ball speeds. transferring it lower in the head to better position CG for easy launch, optimal forgiveness, and better stability through impact. The V Steel sole has been redesigned to dial in the launch profile and improve turf interaction. Both models utilize a high-strength C300 steel face designed with Twist Face. A Speed Pocket helps maximize ball speeds and produce additional forgiveness on low-face strikes. Stealth Rescue hybrids are also available in a women’s offering designed to maximize performance. The Stealth Plus Rescue is available for pre-order and at retail on April 1, while the Stealth Rescue is also available for pre-order and hits retail on Feb. 4. The Stealth Plus is $300 and available in 2- (17 degrees), 3- (19.5 degrees) and 4-hybrid (22 degrees) heads with a stock Project X HZRDUS Smoke RDX Red HY graphite shaft (with additional shaft options available at no upcharge). The Stealth Plus is $280 and available in 3- (19 degrees), 4- (22 degrees), 5- (25 degrees), 6- (28 degrees) and 7-hybrid (31 degrees) heads with a stock Fujikura Ventus Red graphite shaft (with additional shaft options available at no upcharge). The women’s Stealth Rescue is available in 4- (23 degrees), 5- (26 degrees), 6- (28 degrees) and 7-hybrid (31 degrees) heads with the Aldila Ascent Ladies shaft.