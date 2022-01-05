The Links: Hovland's lost clubs, Rahm's perspective break and more
GNN Members Suggested Links

The Links: Hovland’s lost clubs, Rahm’s perspective break and more

01/05/2022 at 12:24 pm
Ryan Ballengee


Welcome to The Links, my recap of things you need to know, see and read in the world of golf.

The Links is only available to GNN members and is published on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Become a GNN member today for just $30 per year.

Let's get into it.

To see this content and more, join GNN!

For just $30 for 12 months, GNN members get access to unique content -- newsletters, podcasts, articles, fantasy golf and betting resources and analysis and more. What are you waiting for? Join now for just $30 per year!

BECOME A MEMBER NOW

What Viktor Hovland’s lost golf clubs can teach us about traveling with sticks
What Viktor Hovland’s lost golf clubs can teach us about traveling with sticks
Vokey SM9 wedges revealed this week on the PGA Tour
Vokey SM9 wedges revealed this week on the PGA Tour
Trump, PGA of America settle over cancelled PGA Championship
Trump, PGA of America settle over cancelled PGA Championship
The one thing Tiger Woods will never do in a golf tournament
The one thing Tiger Woods will never do in a golf tournament
The new TaylorMade Stealth driver hits the USGA conforming list
The new TaylorMade Stealth driver hits the USGA conforming list

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for over a decade, working for NBC Sports, Golf Channel, Yahoo Sports and SB Nation. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He used to be a good golfer.

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

What Viktor Hovland’s lost golf clubs can teach us about traveling with sticks Vokey SM9 wedges revealed this week on the PGA Tour Trump, PGA of America settle over cancelled PGA Championship The one thing Tiger Woods will never do in a golf tournament The new TaylorMade Stealth driver hits the USGA conforming list