Srixon announces next generation Q-Star golf ball

Srixon's next generation -- the sixth, to be exact -- of its Q-Star golf ball is here, launching Dec. 15 in North America.

The Q-Star ball is solidly for an average golfer who wants performance from their ball, both off the tee and around the green, at a budget friendly price point of $28 per dozen.

While the Q-Star does share some traits and features found in Srixon's tour-caliber ball, the Z-Star, there are two big differences. The Q-Star is a two-piece ball with an ionomer cover, meaning the cover isn't quite as thin as a urethane (or cast urethane) cover, while feeling firmer at contact.

The new Q-Star has a new FastLayer core with a lower compression rating, designed to appeal to players with moderate swing speeds. The Q-Star has a 338 Speed Dimple cover, designed to work with the lower-compression core to deliver distance while reducing drag and producing a more penetrating ball flight.

Like you'd see with Z-Star, the new Q-Star cover has Spin Skin with SeRM, a coating that helps the cover dig in the grooves of wedges and irons to maximize spin on each shot. The cover also features a new alignment line.

The Srixon Q-Star is available now for $28 per dozen in Pure White and Tour Yellow.