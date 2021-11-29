Asian Tour announces early Saudi International commitments; PGA Tour hasn’t granted waivers to play

The Asian Tour and its new flagship tournament, the Saudi International, announced their early commitments to the planned February event on Monday.

With that announcement, the PGA Tour and European Tour members who committed to the event have laid down the gauntlet to the tours, daring them to enforce their previously promised punishments for those who chose to compete in this controversial event.

The PGA Tour and European Tour have both previously said they would not grant a competing-event waiver for their members who wanted to play in this tournament. That news was made before the Asian Tour signed a 10-year deal with the Saudi International for it to become that tour's flagship event, meaning it comes with additional minimum points toward the Official World Golf Ranking.

However, that didn't stop these PGA Tour and European Tour players from apparently committing to the event:

Abraham Ancer

Adri Arnaus

Rafael Cabrera Bello

Paul Casey

Bryson DeChambeau

Jason Dufner

Tommy Fleetwood

Sergio Garcia

Tyrrell Hatton

Dustin Johnson

Jason Kokrak

Shane Lowry

Graeme McDowell

Phil Mickelson

Kevin Na

Joaquin Niemann

Louis Oosthuizen

Ian Poulter

Xander Schauffele

Adam Scott

Henrik Stenson

Harold Varner III

Jhonattan Vegas

Bubba Watson

Lee Westwood

Under PGA Tour regulations, the Tour does not have to decide on competing-event waiver requests until 30 days prior to the tournament. And it's at that point that the game really begins.

To see this content and more, become a GNN Supporter!

GNN Supporters get access to unique content -- newsletters, podcasts, articles and more -- so what are you waiting for? Join now for just $30 per year!

Sign up here and get access to all of our members-only content.

BECOME A MEMBER NOW