Brooks Koepka joins Srixon, Cleveland Golf tour staff: What’s in the bag?

Brooks Koepka is an equipment free agent no longer. The four-time major winner has signed on to become a member of the Srixon and Cleveland Golf tour staff.

As part of the deal, Koepka will play a Srixon driver, irons and golf balls, as well as Cleveland Golf wedges. He'll use a Srixon staff bag on Tour.

“I’ve been an equipment free agent for the past few years, so it will be fun to be involved with a company on a daily basis and be able to contribute to the development of their future equipment,” said Brooks Koepka.

Koepka will make his debut as a Srixon staffer during the day-after-Thanksgiving version of The Match, pitting him against Bryson DeChambeau in a 12-hole match in Las Vegas.

Koepka began working with Srixon’s Tour Department earlier in 2021 as he chose to play the company's ZX7 irons throughout the season, including winning at the Waste Management Phoenix Open on the PGA Tour.

“We’re extremely proud to have Brooks come on board as our newest Staff member,” said Rodney McDonald, Vice President of Tour Operations at Srixon. “He’s one of the best players in the world and brings his major championship pedigree and validation to our brands. We’re excited for Brooks to join the Srixon and Cleveland Golf family and look forward to supporting him out on tour.”

