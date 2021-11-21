Tiger Woods shares first driving range session video since catastrophic car accident
11/21/2021 at 12:05 pm
Ryan Ballengee


Tiger Woods is ready to tell the world that he's once again working on his golf game.

On Nov. 21, Woods took to Twitter to share video of himself hitting a single golf ball with a full swing on the driving range. The tweet had a simple caption: "Making progress."

Woods has been seen in recent weeks, particularly by TMZ in Los Angeles still walking with a noticeable limp. The 15-time major winner is wearing what appears to be a compression sleeve on his right leg, which sustained the most damage in Woods' February car accident just outside of L.A.

In the February accident, Woods shattered his ankle and sustained a compound fracture of his leg. Woods was driving a Genesis SUV on the way to a Golf Digest video shoot when he crashed his car into the median without breaking and flew in the vehicle onto the other side of the road and partially up the hillside. Woods was driving 40 mph over the speed limit when he crashed.

Woods had been in Los Angeles to play host at The Genesis Invitational, played at Riviera Country Club, shortly after undergoing a fifth back surgery and third microdiscectomy.

Approximately one month after the accident, Woods was back in his Florida home to continue a long recovery process. Now, Woods is further along on the path back to a fuller quality of life and perhaps a return to competitive golf.

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for over a decade, working for NBC Sports, Golf Channel, Yahoo Sports and SB Nation. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He used to be a good golfer.

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

