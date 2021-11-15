The Break: Nelly vs. Jin Young at the CME

Hi, it's Ryan Ballengee from Golf News Net, and we have a killer LPGA season finale on our hands.

Not subscribed to The Break? Get it in your inbox every Monday and Thursday by signing up:

Whoa Nelly

Nelly Korda didn't even know she had returned to No. 1 in the world ranking at the start of the week. But by the end of the Pelican Women's Championship, she consolidated her edge over Jin Young Ko.

Despite a 71st-hole falter, Korda won the penultimate LPGA Tour event of the year. She birdied the 72nd hole to get into a four-person playoff with Lexi Thompson, Lydia Ko and Sei Young Kim (how about that lineup?!). Korda then birdied the first playoff hole at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla., from 20 feet to win her fourth title of the year.

Now, she and Jin Young Ko both have four wins this year and both head to this week's season-ending CME Group Tour Championship in a dead heat to win the Player of the Year race. And, oh, by the way, whoever wins the tournament -- Korda, Ko or someone else -- wins $1.5 million, the biggest single prize in women's golf.

FINAL RESULTS

Kokrak Wins in Houston

Jason Kokrak used to be thought of as a good player that simply couldn't close. And in the time since the restart, Kokrak has shattered that notion.

Kokrak won his third tournament in the last 13 months on Sunday, taking the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open with a two-shot win at Memorial Park over Kevin Tway and 54-hole leader Scottie Scheffler on 10-under 270.

For the second year in a row, Tom Doak's redesigned Memorial Park has proven vexing for some of the best players in the world, limiting scoring at a time where 20-under winning totals are expected. Kudos to Doak's work.

FINAL RESULTS

This Week's Events

PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Sea Island Golf Resort, St. Simons Island, Ga. -- FIELD / RANKINGS / ONE-AND-DONE

The RSM Classic, Sea Island Golf Resort, St. Simons Island, Ga. -- FIELD / RANKINGS / ONE-AND-DONE LPGA Tour: CME Group Tour Championship, Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, Fla. -- FIELD

CME Group Tour Championship, Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, Fla. -- FIELD European Tour: DP World Tour Championship Dubai, Jumeirah Golf Estates (Earth Course), Dubai, United Arab Emirates -- FIELD

SALE! Off-season special on GNN Membership

With the golf season coming to a close for the year, we're offering great deals now for new and current GNN membership holders. You can become a Forebucks members and get all of our PGA Tour modeling, research and tools for just $30 for one year -- knocking $45 off the annual price.

Or you can become a GNN Supporter for just $15 per year and get access to members-only content, including my analysis of daily news items, access to member-only podcasts and special editions of The Break.

JOIN NOW