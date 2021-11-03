True inkswear raises $11.25 million in funding from KarpReilly

True linkswear is looking to accelerate its growth, and a new round of $11.25 million in funding from KarpReilly will help in that effort.

The Washington-based footwear company, founded by Jason Moore and multi-time PGA Tour winner Ryan Moore, believes the investment will help reach more golfers with their products focused on comfort and versatility.

“KarpReilly shares our vision for the current and next generation of golfers, has a track record of supporting successful brands and will help take TRUE to the next level,” said Jason Moore, CEO of TRUE linkswear. “More people are learning, playing and getting involved in golf than ever before while core golfers are logging a record number of rounds. Regardless of experience and skill level, they’re looking for shoes that are innovative, comfortable and versatile.”

KarpReilly focuses investment on growth companies, with prior investments in companies like Mack Weldon, Stio and Made In, totaling capital commitments of more than $800 million. The Connecticut-based group specializes in working with small- to mid-size companies looking to push growth.

“With more golf rounds being played than ever before, the sport of golf is attracting a newer, younger demographic that is seeking more versatile golf footwear that can be worn in a variety of settings,” said Allan Karp, co-founder of KarpReilly. “True has clearly demonstrated it can design and innovate an impressive portfolio of shoes and that it can also market them to this new younger customer segment.”

True has positioned itself as a shoe for golfers who consider themselves purists and passionate, walking golfers, making shoes with ethically sourced materials and an earth-first ethos. Since 2017, the company has double revenue year over year.

“Golfers shouldn’t have to wear overbuilt, uncomfortable golf shoes when walking or riding 18 or 36 holes,” said Moore. “We consider everything a golfer encounters and apply that to our footwear, all while providing a modern aesthetic that can be worn anywhere, enhancing the golf lifestyle.”

The current True portfolio features five core designs with a minimalist aesthetic, with several models crafted from entirely recycled materials. Since 2019, True has eliminated shoe boxes and shipped using reusable shoe bags. The company is largely built on a direct-to-consumer business model that also includes strategic partnerships with select golf courses and destination pro shops.