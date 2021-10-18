2021 Zozo Championship one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.

We begin with the 2021 Zozo Championship this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2022, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have Zozo Championship, with the tournament heading back to Japan after a year in California. Unfortunately, without the allure of other events in a concerted Asian swing, the Zozo field will suffer from a relative lack of star power. Just 11 of the world top 50 will be making the trek.

2021 Zozo Championship One and Done picks

Collin Morikawa: Morikawa nearly won at his home club last week in Vegas. His game travels anywhere, and he's clearly back in form. Obvious favorite, yes, but you should probably save him for later, right?

Will Zalatoris: Zalatoris didn't play in the CJ Cup, and it will be easy to forget that he still has awkward status. He's been playing well, though.

Xander Schauffele: Xander is a big-game hunter guy, and he comes into this week off a 9-under 63 to close at Summit. Do you like him to win a major, WGC or The Players?

Rickie Fowler: Fowler has apparently found something, and he's heading to Japan against a weak field with a chance to capitalize and get a big jump in the world ranking.

My pick this week is Rickie Fowler. I can't afford to use the top players I listed at the start of the list, so I'm gambling on Rickie in a no-cut event.

2021-2022 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks