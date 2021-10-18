2021 Zozo Championship expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

Looking for 2021 Zozo Championship picks? Every week, we share our PGA Sanderson Farms player rankings for fantasy golf leagues, daily fantasy sports players and golf betting. No matter your platform -- DraftKings, FanDuel, PGA Sanderson Farms -- or your sportsbook, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are your 2021 Zozo Championship rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Sanderson Farms season.

The Zozo Championship marks the return of the PGA Tour to Japan after a year of playing the tournament in California for the pandemic. Since there's no Asian Swing this year, the field for this event -- despite a $10 million purse! -- has only 11 of the world top 50 competing.

2021 Zozo Championship rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Collin Morikawa: Morikawa nearly won with a strong Sunday at Summit, his home club. He's the clear class of the field this week, as his game travels pretty much everywhere.

2. Xander Schauffele: Xander didn't have a standout week at the CJ Cup, but he's still a top player in this field and he is playing really well in every other start.

3. Will Zalatoris: Zalatoris missed the cut at the Shriners, but he was in the top 15 in his other two starts this season. No cut coming for him, and he can play free.

4. Tommy Fleetwood: Fleetwood had a crummy PGA Tour season, but his two starts on the European Tour in the BMW PGA and Dunhill Links may have been great for his confidence.

5. Paul Casey: Casey missed the cut at the Shriners and finished T-25 at the CJ Cup -- so, not ideal results. However, an international player should feel good making the trek and his game holding up despite jetlag.

6. Hideki Matsuyama: I could be undervaluing Matsuyama this week and the potential influence playing in his home country could have, but he hasn't been playing his best golf in his last two starts.

7. Rickie Fowler: Fowler finished T-3 in Vegas, and that was somewhat unexpected, but he didn't fall apart on Sunday. It could be an important step for him.

8. Harry Higgs: Higgs really doesn't fit the top 10, but this field is just difficult to navigate after the top half-dozen. Higgs has improved in each of his three starts this season.

9. Joaquin Niemann: Niemann is one of the higher ranked players in the field, but he's also been lingering at the bottom half of the players making the cut in events of late.

10. Si Woo Kim: Si Woo is pretty much impossible to predict. He has a couple of good starts in a row, then throws in a couple of absolute clunkers in Vegas. And he could play this week like they never happened.