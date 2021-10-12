2021 The CJ Cup at Summit model and fantasy golf rankings

Welcome to my weekly fantasy golf model for the 2021 The CJ Cup at Summit!

Beginning in 2020, I developed a weekly rubric which offers a clear-cut ranking system based on data points weighted in a formula. So far, it's been a tremendous success. Here's a look at several PGA Tour winners since March 2021 and where they landed in the model:

Arnold Palmer Invitational: Bryson DeChambeau - No. 3

The Players Championship: Justin Thomas - No. 3

Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship: Joel Dahmen - No. 22

Valero Texas Open: Jordan Spieth - No. 9

Masters: Hideki Matsuyama - No. 16

RBC Heritage: Stewart Cink - No. 75

Valspar Championship: Sam Burns - No. 77

Wells Fargo Championship: Rory McIlroy - No. 2

Charles Schwab Challenge: Jason Kokrak - No. 8

the Memorial Tournament: Patrick Cantlay - No. 6

US Open: Jon Rahm - No. 3

Rocket Mortgage Classic: Cam Davis - No. 29

British Open Championship: Collin Morikawa - No. 3

The Northern Trust: Tony Finau - No. 18

BMW Championship: Patrick Cantlay - No. 2

The CJ Cup at Summit: Sam Burns - No. 1

Shriners Children's Open: Sungjae Im - No. 18

Let me walk you through the rubric's tenets and show off this week's results.



POS PLAYER PTS DK PRICE DK RANK ODDS ODDS RANK 1 Thomas, Justin 1.587 11100 2 1200 1 2 Simpson, Webb 1.428 8700 19 4000 16 3 Schauffele, Xander 1.367 10600 4 1200 1 4 Burns, Sam 1.352 9800 8 2500 6 5 Finau, Tony 1.292 9600 10 2500 6 6 Noren, Alex 1.278 7100 38 8000 38 7 Oosthuizen, Louis 1.218 9300 13 3000 11 8 Johnson, Dustin 1.194 11300 1 1200 1 9 Hovland, Viktor 1.165 9900 7 2500 6 10 Reed, Patrick 1.165 8000 26 6000 24 11 Koepka, Brooks 1.156 9700 9 3000 11 12 McIlroy, Rory 1.133 10100 6 2000 5 13 Kim, Joohyung 1.115 6100 63 25000 66 14 Ancer, Abraham 1.054 9100 15 3500 14 15 English, Harris 1.018 8900 17 4000 16 16 Scheffler, Scottie 1.01 9000 16 3000 11 17 Varner III, Harold 1.007 7300 34 8000 38 18 Hatton, Tyrrell 1.002 8400 22 4000 16 19 Smith, Cameron 0.989 9200 14 3500 14 20 Morikawa, Collin 0.937 10800 3 1400 4 21 Kokrak, Jason 0.906 8500 21 6000 24 22 Niemann, Joaquin 0.857 7400 32 6000 24 23 Casey, Paul 0.853 8200 24 4000 16 24 Poulter, Ian 0.844 6900 42 12500 43 25 Im, Sungjae 0.842 9500 11 2500 6 26 Matsuyama, Hideki 0.834 9400 12 4000 16 27 Henley, Russell 0.833 7100 38 6000 24 28 Scott, Adam 0.742 8100 25 6000 24 29 Tringale, Cameron 0.69 7000 40 6000 24 30 Van Rooyen, Erik 0.665 6700 46 10000 40 31 Hoffman, Charley 0.657 7200 36 10000 40 32 Na, Kevin 0.644 7800 28 20000 60 33 Lowry, Shane 0.633 8300 23 4000 16 34 Spieth, Jordan 0.592 10300 5 2500 6 35 Harman, Brian 0.574 6600 48 10000 40 36 Garcia, Sergio 0.536 7500 31 6000 24 37 Wise, Aaron 0.497 7400 32 6000 24 38 Gooch, Talor 0.447 7200 36 6000 24 39 Davis, Cameron 0.418 6400 52 12500 43 40 Streelman, Kevin 0.346 6800 44 6000 24 41 Vegas, Jhonattan 0.337 6300 55 12500 43 42 Kirk, Chris 0.332 6400 52 15000 53 43 Schwartzel, Charl 0.323 6100 63 15000 53 44 Munoz, Sebastian 0.253 6100 63 20000 60 45 Kizzire, Patton 0.204 6600 48 15000 53 46 Homa, Max 0.203 7700 29 6000 24 47 Day, Jason 0.187 7000 40 12500 43 48 McNealy, Maverick 0.18 7300 34 6000 24 49 Ortiz, Carlos 0.179 6200 59 15000 53 50 Fowler, Rickie 0.164 6400 52 12500 43

