2021 Sanderson Farms Championship expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

Here are your 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Sanderson Farms season.

The Sanderson Farms Championship is the second event of the new season, and, like with the Fortinet, there's a decent gathering of top-50 players in Mississippi. Country Club of Jackson tends to allow for wayward drivers to do well, so it takes a hot putter for the week to win.

2021 Sanderson Farms Championship rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Sam Burns: Burns really figured out the PGA Tour last season, and he had a win and a very close call at another in Memphis. He should be the favorite this week.

2. Will Zalatoris: Zalatoris finished T-11 at Silverado to start the season, and he's probably fresher than a lot of players in the field -- even with the Ryder Cup week off for almost everyone.

3. Mito Pereira: Mito almost picked up the win in the Fortinet, but he couldn't rally enough on Sunday. Has a great chance again this week.

4. Corey Conners: Conners was a runner-up here in 2019, and he likes this event. Doesn't have to be playing much in the fall, so he's doing this for a reason.

5. Sungjae Im: Im is so much better than most of the field, but he also had a down year last year. Still, a T-3 at the BMW Championship got him to East Lake.

6. Si Woo Kim: Si Woo is so hard to predict. It's frustrating. But right now, he's on a bit of a heater. Hard not to like that indicator heading to the Sanderson Farms.

7. Sergio Garcia: Garcia is the defending champion and played great in the Ryder Cup. Have to expect him to be gassed from Whistling Straits, but he still has to feel good about his performance.

8. Charley Hoffman: Hoffman played well enough in the Fortinet, and he's got a solid record here, too.

9. Scott Stallings: Stallings is a horse-for-course pick, and he's also super streaky. Turns out, he was T-6 at Silverado. Let's go.

10. Matthew Wolff: Wolff could be a bit of a sleeper here. He's long but not the most accurate. He has a potential vibe of Cam Champ, who unexpectedly won this tournament.