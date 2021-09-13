2021 Fortinet Championship expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

Looking for 2021 Fortinet Championship picks? Every week, we share our PGA Fortinet player rankings for fantasy golf leagues, daily fantasy sports players and golf betting. No matter your platform -- DraftKings, FanDuel, PGA Fortinet -- or your sportsbook, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are your 2021 Fortinet Championship rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Fortinet season.

The Fortinet Championship is here, meaning the long offseason is over and the new 2021-2022 PGA Tour season is upon us. Silverado Resort is a capable host, and the tournament has attracted nine of the world top 50. That's not bad for a fall stop.

2021 Fortinet Championship rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Jon Rahm: Rahm is No. 1 every time out unless something bizarre is happening with him or another player is on a crazy streak. He's just so darn consistent.

2. Kevin Na: Na turned in a great performance at the Tour Championship, and it didn't net him a Ryder Cup pick. With a great tournament record, this could be a place Na thrives with a revenge motivation.

3. Harold Varner III: HV3 ended his season going T-11 and T-12, and he loves this golf course, with a pair of top-15 finishes. Could be a great pick this week.

4. Will Zalatoris: I want Zalatoris to be second or third, but my concern is that we haven't seen him play in a while. That also might have been great for an ailing man.

5. Hideki Matsuyama: Hideki has been third in this event two times. He's hard to predict, and he runs hot and cold. But he is a superior player in this field.

6. Kiradech Aphibarnrat: Aphibarnrat nearly won the BMW PGA Championship on Sunday, and he regained his PGA Tour card through the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. He could be tired, but he's also running hot.

7. Lucas Herbert: Herbert has enjoyed a great year, and now he has his PGA Tour card. He was able to relax in the final two events of the Finals, so look for a bounce back here.

8. Chesson Hadley: Our No. 125 man from last season has a good track record in this tournament. He has to feel some pressure to get going out of the gate given his tendency to just go into the wilderness.

9. Marc Leishman: Leishman seems to do his biggest damage in random spots. He occasionally turns in a solid fall performance, and I think he's looking to work out kinks this week.

10. Stephan Jaeger: Jaeger had an incredible season on the Korn Ferry Tour. Perhaps the best ever that didn't end in a Battlefield Promotion. He has learned a lot since losing his PGA Tour card.