adidas Golf continues to walk the sustainability walk with the No-Dye collection

adidas Golf has been a sustainability leader in the golf apparel world, planting a stake in the ground as part of the company's broader initiative to ultimately eliminate plastic waste from their manufacturing.

To that end, the company has just released the No-Dye Collection, a special offering of men's and women's footwear where the uppers of the shoes are made with the material's natural color. Why? In doing so, adidas Golf achieved an average savings of 60 percent on water and energy use that would normally go into pre-treatment phase of dyeing upper materials.

In the collection are the adicross ZX Primeblue and ZG21 Motion for both men and women.

The adicross ZX Primeblue ($130) is inspired by our Originals ZX series, which inspired last year's ZX 8000 Golf that marked the first golf version of the shoe. The shoe features adiwear and a Traxion outsole for grip and has a Torsion bar for added stability. The textile upper is made with yarn containing a minimum of 50 percent Parley Ocean Plastic.

The ZG21 Motion ($180) features the upper of the ZG21, which has been redesigned it to be made in part with recycled materials. For this collection, each upper is made with a minimum of 50 percent recycled content. The line also introduces a new Boa model ($230 men, $220 women) for men and women that features a sock-like opening for added stability and the new PerformFit wrap -- a Y-shaped strap design that creates a secure fit over the instep while offering freedom in the toe box.

Outside of this collection, there will be more ZG21 Motion colorways available soon in both laced and BOA models.

The adidas Golf No-Dye Collection is available Aug. 20.