2021 BMW Championship expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

Looking for 2021 BMW Championship picks? Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings for fantasy golf leagues, daily fantasy sports players and golf betting. No matter your platform -- DraftKings, FanDuel, PGA Tour -- or your sportsbook, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are your 2021 BMW Championship rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

The BMW Championship is here, meaning we've reached the second stage of the FedEx Cup playoffs. Caves Valley is not too far from my home, and it's an amazing place to play golf. It's more wide open off the tee than Liberty National, and the greens offer a substantial challenge.

2021 BMW Championship rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Jon Rahm: Rahm has been out of action due to a positive COVID-19 test, and it's unclear what kind of shape his game will be in when he plays this week.

2. Collin Morikawa: Morikawa is the best player on the planet at the moment, and he's the best approach player on the PGA Tour.

3. Brooks Koepka: Koepka has been in the top 15 SG: approach this season, and that's likely to carry over this week.

4. Justin Thomas: JT showed he's got it in him to contend, even without his best stuff. Seems he may be on the come.

5. Xander Schauffele: The Olympic champion didn't look too great in Memphis, and that could be for any variety of reasons, but it's hard not to like him in big-time fields like this.

6. Louis Oosthuizen: Louis has been phenomenal throughout the major championship season, and he's enjoyed a week off.

7. Viktor Hovland: Hovland has the steady game to play well anywhere, and he may be improving in time to make a Tour Championship run.

8. Jordan Spieth: Spieth has been a strokes-gaining monster this year. As good as when he was last at his best in 2017.

9. Rory McIlroy: Rory isn't playing his best golf, but I think his game will line up nicely with here as I see Quail Hollow as somewhat of an analog.

10. Dustin Johnson: Johnson should be able to get around with plenty of room to handle his somewhat errant driver.