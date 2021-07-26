2021 Tokyo Olympics men’s golf tournament expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

Looking for 2021 Tokyo Olympics men's golf tournament picks? Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings for fantasy golf leagues, daily fantasy sports players and golf betting. No matter your platform -- DraftKings, FanDuel, PGA Tour -- or your sportsbook, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are your 2021 Tokyo Olympics men's golf tournament rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

The Tokyo Olympics men's golf tournament is back, but the field has somewhat been in peril. Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau are out, replaced by Jorge Campillo and Patrick Reed.

2021 Tokyo Olympics men's golf tournament rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Collin Morikawa: The best player in the world at the moment could absolutely pull off another win on a big stage.

2. Hideki Matsuyama: Matsuyama gets the benefit of being the host-nation hero without necessarily having to deal with fans peering over his every move.

3. Xander Schauffele: Xander doesn't win as much as he should. We've established that. But when he wins, he wins in a big way.

4. Viktor Hovland: Hovland has taken it fairly easy this summer, and I'm convinced it's because he's put stock in the biggest events, including the Olympics. Playing strong golf.

5. Sungjae Im: Maybe I'm reading too much into the psychology of this, but Im (or Si Woo Kim) gets out of compulsory military service if he medals. With short game important on many Japanese courses, I like his chances.

6. Justin Thomas: Thomas has been consistently inconsistent this summer. He's either hovering around 40th place or threatening a top 10. But a no-cut event in Asia? That's a JT special.

7. Paul Casey: Casey has been great this summer. He's consistent, and his game pretty much travels anywhere.

8. Corey Conners: Conners is such a ballstriking stud. That should come in handy on a relatively unknown course.

9. Patrick Reed: Reed has been decent through the summer, but a MC at the Open is a bummer. Nonetheless, Reed clearly hulks up when he is on an American team. And he doesn't have to partner with anyone?! Medal stand.

10. Cameron Smith: Smith's form isn't anywhere near where it was earlier in the year. However, if we're playing a narrative game, Smith could be inspired by Aussie success in pro golf (Min Woo and Minjee Lee) and tennis (Ash Barty at Wimbledon).