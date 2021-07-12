2021 British Open Championship expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

Looking for 2021 British Open Championship picks? Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings for fantasy golf leagues, daily fantasy sports players and golf betting. No matter your platform -- DraftKings, FanDuel, PGA Tour -- or your sportsbook, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are your 2021 British Open Championship rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

The British Open Championship is back, and it's great to have links golf back in the major championship docket. However, with a rash of withdrawals and positive COVID-19 tests (yes, even for vaccinated players), maintaining a top 10 this week will require some vigliance and a look at the alternate list.

2021 British Open Championship rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Jon Rahm: Rahm is clearly the best player on the planet. No doubt about it. He plays well in windy, tricky conditions, too.

2. Collin Morikawa: Morikawa is a generational ballstriker. He's truly brilliant. If he can figure out the slower Royal St. George's greens, he's going to be there in the end.

3. Justin Thomas: JT looked solid in the Scottish Open, and that could signal a return to form that could make him a threat to win.

4. Brooks Koepka: In three of his last four starts, including two majors, Koepka has finished in the top five. Major Brooks is back.

5. Dustin Johnson: Johnson was in the mix here back in 2011. He hit a 2-iron out of bounds, and that ended that. He's not playing his best golf at the moment and has to find an answer off the tee to contend.

6. Xander Schauffele: Xander didn't get there on Sunday at the US Open, but he's been in the top 11 in his last three starts and just has a thing for majors.

7. Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler is still figuring out how to finish in these bigger events with deeper fields, but he's putting himself there often and should handle rain well.

9. Bryson DeChambeau: DeChambeau has not been the same guy since last fall, but he's shown flashes that his methods can still put him in contention frequently.

10. Louis Oosthuizen: The 2010 Open champion has been the runner-up in each of the last two majors. He seems to show up for the big ones and then back down for the lesser events. Turns out, this is a major.