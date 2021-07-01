Bryson DeChambeau’s caddie Tim Tucker splits with the 2020 US Open champion

Bryson DeChambeau and his caddie, Tim Tucker, have split ways ahead of DeChambeau's title defense at the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club in Michigan.

No Laying Up was first to report the news, which comes after Tucker caddied for DeChambeau in practice rounds ahead of this week's PGA Tour event.

Source: Bryson's caddie, Tim Tucker, will not be on the bag for Bryson today. Tim was present and caddying for Bryson in the practice rounds this week. There will be more to this story. — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) July 1, 2021

DeChambeau's agent, Brett Falkoff, confirmed the split to Golf Channel, saying the duo "mutually agreed" to end their relationship, which spanned all eight of DeChambeau's PGA Tour wins, including the 2020 US Open and 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational. However, reporting suggests Tucker chose to walk away from the bag.

Back in April at the Masters, DeChambeau praised Tucker as an important factor in his on-course success.

“Tim has meant the world to me,” DeChambeau said. “Tim Tucker has been rock-solid no matter what, no matter when he wasn’t working for me, no matter when he was working for me and we weren’t winning, when we weren’t doing anything special or well. We were always trying to get better.

“There’s been times when there’s been some rifts, but that’s any relationship; that’s any interaction with another human being. Sometimes it just happens. Fortunately enough, he loves me enough, and I love him enough to be able to say, Hey, you know, we are going to get this together no matter what, and we are going to persevere and push through and work as a team to be the best we can.”

According to Chantel McCabe, Tucker spoke with her last week about intending to start a luxury shuttle business to and from Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, where he once caddied (along with Streamsong). Ultimately, he has been able to acquire the money and vehicles to achieve his goals.

He said the whole reason why he started caddying was to try to make enough money to put his daughter through college and save up to retire. He bought 2 insanely cool busses that will run shuttle services from Portland & a private airport to BD, operated by his buddies up there. — Chantel McCabe (@chantel_mccabe) July 1, 2021

Cobra Golf Tour operations manager Ben Schomin will step in as DeChambeau's caddie this week.