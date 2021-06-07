2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.

We began with the 2020 Safeway Open, continue at the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2021, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, which is replacing the RBC Canadian Open this year on the schedule. Congaree is a relatively new private club in Ridgedale, S.C., and a modest field is playing this week.

With it being a relatively unknown venue, it's tough to jump on top players that you might otherwise want to use elsewhere. However, as we stand, there are basically 12 weeks left in the season. If you haven't yet used a top name you planned on using, then put them down on a list and work them in if you can.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, WV, IA, CO, TN, VA, MI BET NOW NEW PLAYER OFFER $1,050

RISK-FREE + DEPOSIT MATCH BET NOW

2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree One and Done picks

Brooks Koepka: I think Brooks is in form for the US Open. Probably could get a good price on him, though he has struggled closing the door recently.

Matt Fitzpatrick: He models out well almost every week. Playing fabulous golf. Also may have a thing for South Carolina given his Harbour Town record.

Tyrrell Hatton: Hatton has kept a short schedule this year, and he hasn't quite found the sweet spot, but he's a solid choice.

Branden Grace: Coming off a top-five finish at Memorial, Grace also was a part of things at Kiawah for a brief while.

Patton Kizzire: Kizzire has been on fire on the easier courses. He got smoked at Muirfield Village, but he also needed a little slowdown.

My pick is Patton Kizzire. I am going to take a flier this week in this weak-field event and see what happens.

2020-2021 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks

Safeway Open: Phil Mickelson (T-44)

US Open: Jon Rahm (T-23)

Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship: Denny McCarthy (T-41)

Sanderson Farms Championship: Lucas Glover (MC)

Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Patrick Cantlay (T-8)

CJ Cup at Shadow Creek: Matthew Wolff (73rd)

Zozo Championship at Sherwood: Webb Simpson (T-17)

Bermuda Championship: Will Zalatoris (T-16)

Vivint Houston Open: Lanto Griffin (T-58)

Masters: Dustin Johnson (WIN)

The RSM Classic: Brian Harman (MC)

Mayakoba Golf Classic: Harris English (T-5)

Sentry Tournament of Champions: Tony Finau (T-31)

Sony Open in Hawaii: Ryan Palmer (T-41)

The American Express: Patrick Reed (MC)

Farmers Insurance Open: Marc Leishman (T-18)

Waste Management Phoenix Open: Daniel Berger (MC)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Jason Day (T-7)

The Genesis Invitational: Adam Scott (T-38)

WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession: Viktor Hovland (T-2)

Puerto Rico Open: Emiliano Grillo (T-11)

Arnold Palmer Invitational: Francesco Molinari (MC)

The Players Championship: Collin Morikawa (T-41)

The Honda Classic: Joaquin Niemann (T-25)

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play: Cameron Smith (T-28)

Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship: Charley Hoffman (T-34)

Valero Texas Open: Chris Kirk (T-6)

Masters Tournament: Justin Thomas (T-21)

RBC Heritage: Matt Fitzpatrick (T-4)

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Cameron Champ (T-17)

Valspar Championship: Jason Kokrak (T-13)

Wells Fargo Championship: Corey Conners (T-43)

AT&T Byron Nelson: Sam Burns (2nd)

PGA Championship: Jordan Spieth (T-30)

Charles Schwab Challenge: Sungjae Im (MC)

the Memorial Tournament: Hideki Matsuyama (T-62)

Palmetto Championship at Congaree: Patton Kizzire