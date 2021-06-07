2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

Looking for 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree picks? Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings for fantasy golf leagues, daily fantasy sports players and golf betting. No matter your platform -- DraftKings, FanDuel, PGA Tour -- or your sportsbook, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are your 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Matthew Fitzpatrick: Fitzpatrick has been playing tremendous golf all year, and he's seemingly gotten little attention for it.

2. Dustin Johnson: DJ absolutely beats up on weaker fields. He loves to do it. He's got one this week in his home state.

3. Brooks Koepka: Koepka has become a bit of a sideshow off the course, so it will be interesting to see if he can corral his game to perform on the course.

4. Charley Hoffman: Hoffman was horrible on Saturday at Muirfield Village, shooting an 80, but that's one bad round in his last two-plus months.

5. Tyrrell Hatton: Hatton hasn't been the same guy as we saw at the beginning of the restart last year, but he's still a strong name in a weak field and playing fine-enough golf.

6. Patton Kizzire: Kizzire MC'd at Memorial after consecutive T-3 finishes in Texas events. He's been coming along.

7. Ian Poulter: Poulter has been stringing together solid finishes since April, and he was T-3 at Colonial his last time out.

8. Harris English: English hasn't played much lately, but he also hasn't played poorly when he has played.

9. Garrick Higgo: Higgo probably shouldn't be this high in the ranking, but I do want to highlight him because he's been playing tremendously for two months.

10. Rafa Cabrera Bello: RCB hasn't been tearing up the world or anything, but he's been playing much better the last two months.