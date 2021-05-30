2021 the Memorial Tournament one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.

We began with the 2020 Safeway Open, continue at the 2021 the Memorial Tournament this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2021, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the the Memorial Tournament, back in its normal date. We have a stacked field at Jack's place, which has undergone a renovation, particularly on the greens. We have to take course history with some diminished value this week because of the changes.



2021 the Memorial Tournament One and Done picks

Justin Thomas: JT hasn't played well here the last two times out, but he was strong in 2017 and 2018, finishing inside the top eight.

Jordan Spieth: Spieth had nothing on Sunday at Colonial and still nearly won. He's been in the top 15 here in odd-numbered years.

Xander Schauffele: Xander has been in the top 15 in each of the last two years, and this course and event line up with where he does best.

Hideki Matsuyama: Hideki is a past winner here, and he looked really good at Kiawah Island in the PGA Championship.

My pick is Hideki Matsuyama. I like him for a high finish this week, though there are plenty of very good options.

2020-2021 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks

