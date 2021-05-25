2021 Charles Schwab Challenge expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

Looking for 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge picks? Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings for fantasy golf leagues, daily fantasy sports players and golf betting. No matter your platform -- DraftKings, FanDuel, PGA Tour -- or your sportsbook, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are your 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

The Charles Schwab Challenge is this week, and we've come full circle in the pandemic. Colonial welcomed back the PGA Tour last year after a three-month hiatus, and now she's back in her normal May splendor. This is a good field for the week after a major, including patronage from the usual Texas fleet.

2021 Charles Schwab Challenge rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Jordan Spieth: Spieth was T-30 last week after coming in as the hot pick to complete the career Grand Slam. Loves Texas events, has won here and is still playing well.

2. Justin Thomas: JT was a dud last week, which is kind of stunning. But he came out flat and never got going. Still love his game most weeks.

3. Daniel Berger: DB got to the weekend at Kiawah Island, and that was a little bit in doubt on Friday afternoon. Did great here last year.

4. Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler has found an identity playing well in Texas, including this year at the Match Play, so I'm going to stick with him here. Also T-8 last week.

5. Will Zalatoris: Zalatoris keeps playing staggering, consistent golf. He's going to find a way onto the Ryder Cup team with this pace.

7. Tony Finau: He was T-8 last week. Who knew?! If he keeps the ball in play, he gives himself a chance with his length.

8. Patrick Reed: I should probably like Reed more here this week, but his draw preference seems to work against him on this golf course.

9. Ryan Palmer: Palmer is a personal tip for this week, as he loves this event and this course. He's a Texan through and through.

10. Corey Conners: I wanted to put Chris Kirk in here (just did, sort of), but Conners' tee-to-green game makes him the safe choice.

