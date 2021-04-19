2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

Looking for 2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans picks? Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings for fantasy golf leagues, daily fantasy sports players and golf betting. No matter your platform — DraftKings, FanDuel, PGA Tour — or your sportsbook, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are your 2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans is this week, and this is the only official team event

2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Jon Rahm and Ryan Palmer: They’re the defending champions from 2019, the last time this event was played. Rahm played well at the Masters, and Palmer’s such a solid player.

2. Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay: A couple of assassins teaming together is quite exciting. Neither of them close as often as we’d like, though. Will that be a problem together?

3. Tony Finau and Cameron Champ: What a powerful duo! Love the team. Finau is playing incredible golf this year, and Champ looked strong at Augusta National.

4. Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman: This Aussie duo should be formidable. Leishman played great at the Masters, and Cam Smith is playing some of the best golf of his career.

5. Collin Morikawa and Matthew Wolff: Honestly, I’d love Morikawa if he had to play in this by himself. Getting Matt Wolff, who needs a little pick-me-up right now, could be a bonus.

6. Tyrrell Hatton and Danny Willett: A couple of English lads together could make for some great banter this week. Willett is showing signs of form, too.

7. Bubba Watson and Scottie Scheffler: This really doesn’t seem like a duo that makes sense, but Watson loves this kind of stuff. Scheffler is on the verge of stepping up another level.

8. Sungjae Im and Byeong Hun An: Sungjae is working back into form. He’s great all around, including his short game. Ben An is a great iron player but stinks at putting. Could make a great team.

9. Viktor Hovland and Kristoffer Ventura: A couple of Oklahoma State guys are getting together here. I can dig that. Ventura bombs it, and Hovland’s great at most everything except dressing himself.

10. Chris Kirk and Brendon Todd: Kirk has really turned his life and career around this year. It’s great to watch. Brendon Todd did that not long ago, and he’s cashing plenty of checks in 2021.