2021 Valero Texas Open one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.

We began with the 2020 Safeway Open, continue at the 2021 Valero Texas Open this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2021, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you’re not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

The PGA Tour has its final stop before the Masters Tournament, heading to San Antonio for the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio. Dustin Johnson headlines the field, while Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler head the Texas contingent. This is Last Chance Saloon for the one and only remaining Masters bid. If you haven’t qualified yet and you win this week, your plans for next week have changed.

2021 Valero Texas Open One and Done picks

Charley Hoffman: This event has been Charley Hoffman’s personal ATM. He’s playing pretty well. It’s just hard to rely on him here as he continues to age.

Branden Grace: Grace won in Puerto Rico, and he’s been on the upswing of late. He has a decent record here.

Chris Kirk: Kirk has cashed in his last four, and he’s been in the top 25 in three of those four events.

Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler is probably dead tired after his WGC Match Play run, but he had a good run here when he was on the Korn Ferry Tour.

My pick is Chris Kirk. He would be a great story to win, and he would be a fascinating addition to the Masters field.

2020-2021 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks