2021 The Honda Classic expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

Looking for 2021 The Honda Classic picks, either for betting or fantasy golf games like DraftKings, FanDuel, Yahoo, Golf Channel or the PGA Tour?

We have your 2021 The Honda Classic rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

The Honda Classic is this week, and we have a tournament that has seen its stature quickly diminish because of the crowded nature of the PGA Tour schedule. Now played after The Players -- at the tournament's request, by the way -- there are only eight of the world top 50 in the field. PGA National's Champion Course can be tricky and very penal.

2021 The Honda Classic rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Lee Westwood: If Westwood remains in the field, how can you not love him this week? He's made $2.7 million the last two weeks, and he's playing Augusta on Monday with his son.

2. Daniel Berger: Berger very quietly finished T-9 at Sawgrass. How bout that? He's a great pick this week based on form and course history.

3. Sungjae Im: Sungjae hurt his number this week because of a good Sunday at Players, but he's defending champion here and should be a strong contender to repeat.

4. Joaquin Niemann: Love Niemann this week given his ballstriking and form. Wasn't his best at The Players, but a lot of guys weren't.

5. Adam Scott: I feel compelled to putt Scott in the top 10 here given the weak field, but he's not been at his best for a while now. Still, he loves this course.

6. Brian Harman: Harman showed out at Players, and he's been in the top 15 twice here in the last decade. Making lots of cuts right now.

7. Brendan Steele: Steele has certain courses he just loves. This is one of them. You jump on Steele on those courses.

8. Shane Lowry: Shane Lowry did absolutely nothing from the pandemic resumption until last week, when he looked great at Sawgrass. The Irishman can handle potentially nasty conditions.

9. Cameron Tringale: Tringale is having one of his best seasons on the PGA Tour. He missed the weekend at Sawgrass, but he's been a top-30 stud in 2021.

10. Russell Henley: The 2014 winner consistently gains strokes on the field, but he also hardly ever does anything spectacular...except here.

