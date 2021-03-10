Tiger Woods is ‘doing better’ and may leave the hospital soon, according to Rory McIlroy

Tiger Woods has been watching golf while recovering from his single-car auto wreck in February, and he's been texting and communicating with many of his younger peers on the PGA Tour to give them advice and words of encouragement -- and a little ribbing, too.

Rory McIlroy is one of those peers, and he told Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" on Tuesday night that Woods is improving at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

"I've spoken to him a little bit," McIlroy said. "He's doing better."

He added, "Hopefully if things go well over the next week or so, [Woods] might be able to get home and start recovery at home, which would be great for him -- see his kids, see his family. He's doing better, and all of us are wishing him a speedy recovery at this point."

Rory got a text from Tiger after he didn’t win at Bay Hill. Also said Tiger might be able to go home in the next week or so if things go well pic.twitter.com/M4hvsmoI2f — Brian Wacker (@brianwacker1) March 10, 2021

McIlroy also said he was texting with Woods about his week at Bay Hill for the Arnold Palmer Invitational, including some inspirational texts before the final round. McIlroy came up short on Sunday, with another Woods text buddy, Bryson DeChambeau, coming out on top in Orlando. Woods was not coy with McIlroy in his assessment after the round.

"He was texting me some words of encouragement before the final round of Bay Hill on Sunday, and things didn't quite go according to plan," McIlroy said. "And he was the first one to text me and be like, 'What's going on here?'

"So even from the hospital bed, he's still giving me some heat."